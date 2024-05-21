Despite the Constitutional Court ruling, Jacob Zuma is ineligible for parliament, he remains the leader of the MK Party (MKP)

The MKP's revised candidate list, topped by businessman Sophonia Tsekedi, includes several controversial figures

Zuma will continue to guide the party, which will need a different candidate to be the head of state if they win the elections

Former President Jacob Zuma's ambitions to stay politically active have hit a significant hurdle as the ConCourt has ruled him ineligible to serve in parliament. Images: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Former President Jacob Zuma will never be the Head of State in the country again.

The Constitutional Court has ruled him ineligible to serve in parliament.

However, this decision does not affect his leadership role within the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party).

Zuma will never be SA president again

Political analyst Arthur Shopola says Zuma has long expressed his desire to stay in the game despite his status as the Republic's former president and his age, and he's now doing so under a new party.

"The ConCourt decision to disqualify him means that he is not eligible to go to parliament, but that does not mean he cannot lead his party. If the MK Party wins elections, it will need a different Head of State while Zuma remains the Party President."

Despite Zuma's disqualification, MKP remains resolute under his leadership.

Secretary-General Sihle Ngubane expressed the party's disappointment but affirmed that Zuma will continue to guide the party.

"Jacob Zuma will give us a directive on what is next."

MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela, in conversation with Newzroom Afrika, said it's not the end of the road for Jacob Zuma:

"We are taking this matter to the United Nations Human Rights Committee to get it overturned."

A list of candidates

According to SowetanLIVE, With Zuma unable to stand for election, the MKP has submitted a revised list of candidates to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), now topped by Sophonia Tsekedi.

Tsekedi, 64, a businessman who owns Tsekedi Funeral Services in Protea South, previously led the All African Alliance Movement (AAAM), which publicly endorsed the MKP earlier this year.

Tsekedi's political and business background is complemented by his role as president of the All African Federation of Churches.

His past includes the AAAM's endorsement of former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng as a presidential candidate in 2022.

Another notable figure in the MKP’s candidate list is Bishop Meshack Tebe, the AAAM's secretary-general, among the top 20 candidates.

In addition to Tsekedi, the MKP's list features several controversial figures, including Des van Rooyen, dubbed "The Weekend Special Minister" after his brief tenure as Minister of Finance in 2016.

Visvin Reddy faces charges of incitement to violence related to threats against those attempting to remove Zuma or the MKP from the ballot.

Reddy's political history includes affiliations with the ANC, DA, and Minority Front. He is currently a councillor for the African Democratic Change in eThekwini.

Duduzile Zuma is also on the list

Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, is 18th on the MKP list. Her close involvement with her father's political journey has been evident since he left the ANC for the MKP last December.

Joel Ngubane, a businessman and former husband of Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, is 10th on the list.

Ngubane has faced allegations of using his former wife's position to secure a substantial tender, accusations both he and Kubayi have denied.

Another candidate, Goodwill Kgatle, is known for his multiple business ventures and a taste for luxury, as showcased on his social media.

His long-standing association with Zuma and key affiliates, such as Van Rooyen and Ace Magashule, further solidifies his position within the MKP.

David Mandla Skosana, 15th on the list, is the husband of former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Skosana made headlines last year with accusations against ANC MPs of attempting to solicit a bribe from him.

Mzansi is confused by the decision

South Africans are confused by ConCourt's decision, with some arguing about why he was allowed to be on the ballot paper.

@Patricia_Bantom said:

"How can you allow someone to be on a ballot paper and refuse him to go to parliament? You can see that they fear the new law that is loading. We are not shaken. Mk party izophatha."

@SiyaMchenge commented:

"Zuma had his time in parliament; he must go rest, man!!!"

@PhalaTebo added:

"Heban we thought the guy didn't want to go to Parliament."

Who is the MK political party leader?

Briefly News previously reported that Zuma was South Africa's controversial president. His term was from May 9, 2009, to February 14, 2018.

Jacob's reign was marred with controversy, and he was at the centre of the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture, known as the Zondo Commission.

