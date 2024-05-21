A video of a gardener who fell in the pool and nearly drowned amused many people online

One who fell in the pool and nearly drowned left many in stitches on the internet, and the clip went viral online.

A TikTok video of a gardener hilariously falling into the pool amused South Africans online. Image: @theophillus19

Source: TikTok

Gardener falls into the pool and amuses netizens

The footage shared on the video platform by @theophillus19 shows a gardener conducting his job near the pool. As the clip continues, the man can be seen sweeping. As he is sweeping, he slips and falls into the swimming pool, which left many people in laughter.

@theophillus19's clip grabbed netizens' attention online and became a hit on TikTok, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments.

One person in the comments section could not stop laughing as they took to the comments section saying:

"But how did he hold on to the wall of the pool with his feet it’s impossible."

Watch the video below:

Peeps are in stitches

Many were amused by the man falling in the pool, and they flocked to the comments section with laughter, while others cracked jokes.

Deon poked at the man, saying:

"He clinged to that other guy I'm sure he was shouting thank you mommy."

Christopher Aphane said:

"I tried not to laugh, but haii."

Beauty_secrets_by_bavisha added:

"He fell into the shallow end. if he let's his feet the bottom, he would have stood up."

Lawrence Sebeko wrote:

"Saved by ama boots, this would be a dope advertisement for the brand you had on."

Just_Mologadi_ commented:

"Yoh, I died watching this, the way he held on with his feet and then waved for help."

Your Favourite Coconut man was amused:

"I only see this in cartoons; I didn’t know humans could do it, too."

Source: Briefly News