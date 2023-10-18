One heroic helper in Johannesburg saved the day after noticing that her boss's child was in trouble

A video posted on TikTok shows that a protective nanny in South Africa risked her life for a little boy

Many people were inspired after seeing the domestic workers' bravery in the heartwarming TikTok video

One domestic worker did the most while at work. The dedicated employee in Johannesburg did not hesitate when she had to protect her employer's child.

A TikTok video shows a domestic worker in Johannesburg after she saved her boss's son from drowning in a pool. Image: @bowzergp

Source: TikTok

The video of the housekeeper received more than 2,000 likes. People commented on the video giving the domestic worker her flowers.

Helper risks life for boss's son

A TikTok video by @bowzergp was relieved when her domestic worker jumped in to save his son at a pool. In the video, he detailed how the nanny couldn't swim but saved the child from drowning without a second thought

Watch the video below:

SA amazed by generous helper

Many people joined the employer in singing his domestic worker's praises. Online users admitted that there's nothing better than having someone who cares for your child as their own.

Keorapetse was tocuuhed:

"The nanny I got, I treat her like family because she takes care of my kids and whenever I pray I put her in my prayers also."

keeleng87 said:

"May God bless her."

siborose wrote:

"To have someone looking after your kids like her own is a blessing."

Bongiwe_khabazela commented:

"The baby doesn’t even want to let her go."

lungstar334 added:

"Wonderful, you are lucky to have her."

Domestic workers win South African hearts

People love to see you housekeepers with good relationships with their employees. One of the most popular is Thembi, a part of Malcolm Wentzel's family.

