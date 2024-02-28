A young boy impressed netizens after he sang one of Master KG's hit songs, Keneilwe

In a TikTok video, the little guy sings it stunningly word-for-word and puts emotions into it

The online community reacted to the clip, with many applauding the boy for his vocals and listening skills

A young boy beautifully sang Master KG's Keneilwe song word-for-word. Images: @simtho_biyela/ TikTok, @Master KG SA Music/ Facebook

A little boy impressed South Africans with his vocals and listening skills after he sang Kenilwe by Master KG, Nkosazana Daughter, and Wanitwa Mos.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @simtho_biyela, the young man is sitting in a stoep when he starts singing the hit song word for word. His pronunciation was way too mature for a kid his age - impressive.

As he sang, one could tell that the little one was feeling the lyrics to the core, he put emotions into it and left no crumbs.

Little boys sing Keneilwe hit song beautifully

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers loved the boy's singing

The video garnered over 200k likes, with many online users impressed by his singing and listening skills. Like the South African style, some managed to throw in jokes here and there.

@Bhukuda Mchunu hilariously commented:

"He can negotiate lobola for his mother this one."

@TshepoLanga joked:

"The way he sings it, he really understands the words.. He really deserves a six-pack of Danoon ."

@HopeShabalala applauded:

"He’s a great listener ."

@Thee.pearl00 wondered:

"Why is it more touching when he sings it."

@Tshepo Mogolola said:

"SA is wild, you might find the kid is speaking English, Zulu and Tswana/sotho already at this age."

@Black_Mbulazi was reminded of her son:

"I swear kids born from 2019 have lived before…The more I see these videos the more I understand why my son is the way he is."

@Patrick Motlakwane observed:

"The hand movement shows that his feeling it."

