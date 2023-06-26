A video of a talented group of school kids singing together beautifully has gained much traction online

In the footage posted on TikTok, the pupils can be seen singing the amapiano song Asibe Happy by Kabza De Small

The group instantly won over South African fans online who praised the acapella performance

A group of school kids from Johannesburg sent chills down netizens' backs after displaying impressive talent with their melodic voices.

A group of talented school kids sang 'Asibe Happy' in acapella. Image: lee_ndokuhle_12/TikTok

Source: TikTok

School kids sing with great talent

A video posted on TikTok by @lee_ndokuhle_12 shows a schoolboy leading the group as they sing Asibe Happy by Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa in acapella style.

Their voices can be heard singing together in perfect harmony in the TikTok post that has over 1.9M views. Watch the video below:

According to Music Gateway, singing can be both a natural talent and a skill. Some people are born with a tone that is naturally pleasing, but a good singing voice can be learnt. The best singers are those who devote the most amount of time and hard work to their passion.

SA peeps show the school kids love

Many netizens were pleasantly entertained by the talented group and showered them with positive comments online.

Zanele_l said:

"May God be with you guys y’all have a lovely voice ❤️can I plz have another video that will mean a lot to me."

TumieOfficial commented:

"BAFANA."

vie reacted:

"Addition of that girl made it all so complete."

duma_82 said:

"Please do " Akanamali by Something Soweto " ❤️."

tau_mashile wrote:

"Because God took a part of him and gave it to us, the melanated ones will forever end gifted ✊."

moishaa2 wrote:

"Drop it on Spotify, please. I need this ."

monalisandlela responded:

"Feel like it's a group of shy people who found themselves in music. Amazing voices."

Fran commented:

"Best singers are found at a random South African school."

