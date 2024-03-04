Lindo Sithole affectionately known as Mzansi's very own Tupac keeps souring and collecting his bag

The musician booked a gig in the UK and slayed his viral dance moves as a guest performer at a wedding

He shared a TikTok video of his energetic performance and it had South Africans beaming with pride

Lindo Sithole's performance of his viral moves in the United Kindom went viral. Image: @lindough_rsa

Source: Instagram

So, guess who's making waves on the international scene? None other than Lindo Sithole, also known as Mzansi's very own Tupac.

The talented actor and musician recently scored a gig in the UK, and he didn't disappoint.

Dancing into hearts across the pond

Lindo graced a wedding in the UK as a guest performer and showcased his viral dance moves in his famous oversized suit and shoes. His performance was nothing short of spectacular and it left the audiences in awe.

Lindo's video excites fans

Lindo shared a snippet on his TikTok account @lindough_sa and it got 442,000 likes and hundreds of comments from his excited fans.

Watch the video below:

Lindo Sithole fills SA with pride

Lindo is definitely making a name for himself. As he continues to soar and collect his bag, he's inspiring people to be unique and proud.

Read a few comments below:

@SiveDlamini0 asked:

"How did this suit make it past UK customs? "

@christina8292 wrote:

"South African crowd no matter where in the world never disappoint."

@nomamotsa1 commented:

"I am so glad to see him winning in life, he deserves it. ❤️"

@user24689999754324 posted:

"I have never been so happy for a stranger. I'm so proud especially since I have been a fan for so long."

@Bellsvuyo said:

"God is great keep praying you going far. ❤️‍♀️"

@BiggySmalla mentioned:

"I always say! Anything and anyone unique will always attract attention."

@AshleySmith posted:

"That was beautiful Southhampton welcomes you bafo."

@AndileVilane318 added:

"Underrated artist, bra Lindo. You are too good. I like your performances. You make sure."

South Africa’s ‘Tupac’ strikes again

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Lindo Sithole has once again caused a commotion on social media, thanks to his blazing hot dance moves that have Mzansi hooked.

This time around, the actor, affectionately given the nickname Tupac by SA peeps, killed a dance routine in a TikTok video.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News