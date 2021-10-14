Things are looking up for actress Simphiwe Ngema and her music career under the name Quing Simz

Ngema recently announced that she has booked an international gig with the biggest musician in Malawi, singer Dan Lu

Fans are so happy for the up and coming musician, one elated follower wrote: "Dan Lu is the biggest musician in Malawi. Nice collabo"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Actress Simphiwe Ngema aka Quing Simz has announced that she is bagging international money now. The singer scored a huge feature with Malawai's number one artist Dan Lu.

Simz Ngema has scored a major international gig, collaborating with Malawian singer Dan Lu. Image: @simzngema

Source: Instagram

ZAlebs reports that Quing Simz has made her very international mark. The actress turned singer is bursting with excitement at thought of having not only being recognised outside of the borders of Mzansi but to be part of an exciting project with such a big name.

Simphiwe took to Instagram to share the news with her adoring followers. Simz wrote:

"@iam_danlu is the biggest artist in Malawi right now and to be featured on his new album is a dream come true. Game Changer is out now! On all digital platforms! Dear Quing Simz, Africa knows you! it can only be God."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Excited followers flocked to the comments to send her congratulatory messages.

@cecilkachi wrote:

"Dan Lu is the biggest musician in Malawi. Nice collabo."

@phutikhomo added:

"Well Done Quing Simz."

@unathi_mbele commented:

"Yes speaking it into existence. Desire is a prayer for sure."

Simz Ngema makes it known that men are blowing up her inbox but she ain’t interested

Briefly News reported that recently-single Mzansi actress Simphiwe ‘Simz’ Ngema definitely does not have to worry about dying alone. Sis’ DMs have been blowing up ever since she announced her separation from baby daddy and lover Tino Chinyani.

It hasn’t even been 24 hours since Simz made the announcement and already men are hitting her up, it’s too much!

Taking to social media to let the men of Mzansi know that she’s good, Simz had a good laugh over how lit her inbox is, reported ZAlebs. Simz just wants to be a single momma and do her own thing.

"This is so funny but guys I am okay for now, can I please stay single and take care of my child I will be okay, then when I am available I will let y'all know. You guys did not even wait for a day."

Simz said she’s going to share a screenshot of her DMs and this made one fan feel like sis is the one who got dumped, shame.

@Nanazille commented, sharing that this smells like the work of someone who got ditched:

“Feels more and more like she got dumped.”

Source: Briefly.co.za