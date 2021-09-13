Simphiwe ‘Simz’ Ngema only announced yesterday that her relationship with Tino Chinyani has ended and already her DMs are blowing up

Having a good laugh at the situation, Simz made it known that she is okay and that she ain’t looking for a man, at least not yet

One fan found Simz’s post to be a bit attention-seeking and claims this is what a person does when they get dumped

Recently-single Mzansi actress Simphiwe ‘Simz’ Ngema definitely does not have to worry about dying alone. Sis’ DMs have been blowing up ever since she announced her separation from baby daddy and lover Tino Chinyani.

Simphiwe 'Simz' Ngema recently announced that she and her baby daddy Tino Chinyani have split and men are on her like white on rice. Image: @simzngema

Source: Instagram

It hasn’t even been 24 hours since Simz made the announcement and already men are hitting her up, it’s too much!

Taking to social media to let the men of Mzansi know that she’s good, Simz had a good laugh over how lit her inbox is, reported ZAlebs. Simz just wants to be a single momma and do her own thing, not get into another situationship.

"This is so funny but guys I am okay for now, can I please stay single and take care of my child I will be okay, then when I am available I will let y'all know. You guys did not even wait for a day."

Entertainment news dropper, Musa Khawula, shared the clip to his social media:

Simz said she’s going to share a screenshot of her DMs and this made one fan feel like sis is the one who got dumped, shame. @Nanazille commented, sharing that this smells like the work of someone who got ditched:

“Feels more and more like she got dumped.”

@tickleta told men not to even waste their time, getting exposed is not worth it, lol:

Simphiwe ‘Simz’ Ngema and Tino Chinyani’s relationship is over

What a shocker! Simphiwe ‘Simz’ Ngema and Tino Chinayi have called it quits - “an end to a beautiful love story,” reported Briefly News.

Taking to social media with a post that is sure to have your jaw hanging, Simz announced that her and Tino’s relationship is over. Simz made it clear that her and Tin will still be friends and prioritise their son, always.

“Here’s to friendship and dope ass co-parenting.”

Word has it that Simz and Tino got themselves into a Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith situation, an 'entanglement’, as reported by Sunday World.

