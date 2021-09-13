Simphiwe ‘Simz’ Ngema and Tino Chinayi’s relationship is over and the people of Mzansi don't quite understand the whole thing

Simz took to social media with a beautiful post announcing that her and Tino are no longer in a relationship

Seeing the post, confused fans could not believe that the inspiring love Simz and Tino shared is just over

What a shocker! Simphiwe ‘Simz’ Ngema and Tino Chinayi have called it quits - “an end to a beautiful love story.”

A beautiful love story between TV personalities Simphiwe Ngema and Tino Chinayi has ended following an ‘entanglement’ after Ngema confirmed this on her Instagram account. Image: @simzngema

Taking to social media with a post that is sure to have your jaw hanging, Simz announced that her and Tino’s relationship is over. Simz made it clear that her and Tin will still be friends and prioritise their son, always.

“Here’s to friendship and dope ass co-parenting.”

Word has it that Simz and Tino got themselves into a Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith situation, an 'entanglement’, as reported by Sunday World.

Simz posted:

Seeing the post, peeps were left speechless. Just the other day these two were posting happy family snaps and now things are over? Kante, it is too much.

Fans took to the comment section of Simz’s post to question the situation, making it known that things just do not add up and it is heart-breaking.

@gwegwentshime24 posted in disbelief:

“I'm not understanding yaaz.”

@ndumkazi_m did not want to see it for what it is:

“Why does this sound like a breakup caption pho?”

@mr_majuta extended support:

“I’m there for you if you need anything.”

@given_kmakh_exec is puzzling, they need answers:

“This is the most confusing caption I've ever read.”

@yahya_goodvibes is truly sorry that this has happened:

“Am sorry honestly I loved you guys.”

