Tinotenda Chinyani is a proud family man who never misses an opportunity to show off his beautiful little family

Taking to social media with some snaps of his people, Tino expressed his gratitude for Simphiwe Ngema and their baby boy Tiyani

Fans cannot get enough of Tino’s beautiful family and took to the comment section to let him know how blessed he is

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South African-based model, actor and television personality Tinotenda Chinyani is a proud family man. 'Dad' really looks good on Tino.

Tino Chinyani is one proud family man who understands the importance of his people. Image: @tino_chinyani

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media with some family photos, Tino proudly showed off his beautiful family. Tino’s baby momma Simphiwe Ngema looked stunning, as always, and their baby boy Tiyani Kemorena Michael Chiyani is a real heart-smelter.

Tino posted:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Seeing Tino’s sweet post, fans took to the comment section to let him know just how blessed he is. Family is a gift that should never be taken for granted, and peeps love it that Tino respects his people to the highest degree.

@AgriculturQueen commented on how happy Tino makes Simz:

“Simz is such a lover. She is happy, she found the ONE. Tino is such a good Dad.”

@paballo_patsa can’t get over how gorgeous Simz is:

“What a beautiful family. Simz looks amazing.”

@JaxB125 gushed over baby Tiyani:

@nkele_e loves this beautiful fam:

Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani’s baby boy turns 1, how time has flown

Simz Ngema and Tino Chinyani's cute son, Tiyani, celebrated his first birthday on Wednesday, 23 June. The proud parents took to social media to celebrate their bundle of joy's special day, reported Briefly News.

Simz Ngema took to Instagram and shared a cute family snap with her little man and her baby daddy. The stunning actress captioned the post:

"Here's to the best year of my life. Happy 1st birthday Bhuka."

Tino also took to Instagram and penned a sweet message to his little man. Part of the model and proud pops' post read:

"Crazy that’s it’s been a year already and it still feels surreal but seeing you smile reminds me that this truly is one of the best chapters of my life. To my mini me and my lil homie, I pray that your wildest dreams come true."

Source: Briefly.co.za