Lindo Sithole is shining bright again on social media for busting fire dance moves that Mzansi could not resist

This time the actor dubbed SA's Tupac is seen in a TikTok video showing his impeccable flow in retro clothing with a new dance partners

The vibey clip has become a viral sensation clocking over 1 million views on the video-sharing platform

Lindo Sithole and his friends performed the Tupac dance challenge. Image: @lindough_sa and @sphokuhle.n

Source: TikTok

Lindo Sithole has once again caused a commotion on social media, thanks to his blazing hot dance moves that have Mzansi hooked.

This time around, the actor, affectionately given the nickname Tupac by SA peeps, killed a dance routine in a TikTok video, posted by @sphokuhle.n.

Mzansi's Tupac's shines on TikTok

It's like Lindo is stuck with the Tupac label, and we can't help but wonder if he'll ever shake it off. Ever since the unforgettable Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza wedding scene where Lindo busted a move in an oversized suit, people just can't get enough of this talented actor.

Lindo becomes a viral sensation

The groovy clip has taken the internet by storm, with more than one million views on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Netizens rate Tupac's dance

Netizens raved about the Lindo and his new squad's retro style and moves.

See some of the comments below:

@dyliawaktown mentioned:

"Tupac is such a vibe."

@n_thabisengtiinyshair.co commented:

"This was so fun to watch."

@Kgomo.refilwe stated:

"The shoes for meotherwise I love the video.❤️"

@vhonik wrote:

"Let's close this challenge, because wow you are the winning team. "

@olamidieko asked:

"Why is the video not showing our darling love very well bayi?"

@the_nthaa said:

"Yoh we can see that you enjoyed yourselves very much love the shoes."

@morongwamoagi83 posted:

"Maar Tupac wa Mzansi. "

@MerryJoeKelly mentioned:

"I need a squad to do this with."

