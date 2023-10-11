One man went viral because of his entertaining dance routine as one of the men in a wedding party

The guy at the wedding stole the spotlight when he showed off some lively moves to celebrate the special event

Online users couldn't get enough of the energetic man because he resembled the late American music icon, Tupac, and South Africans were raving about him

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

One man went to a wedding and became the main attraction. People were fascinated by his infectious vibe.

A TikTok video shows a man who looks like Tupac dancing his heart out at a wedding. Image: @lindough_sa

Source: TikTok

Online users could not help but notice that the guy looked like rapper Tupac. Many people commented on the video with endless jokes.

Man dances to virality in TikTok video

One man in a video by @lindough_sa danced his way to viral status. Many people thought the man putting on the spectacle looked like Tupac.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Watch the video below:

South Africans love Tupac's lookalike dance moves

The man entertained many people. Online users couldn't stop raving about how much he looked like the late Tupac.

C-Yen said:

"Are you guys sure it wasn't Tupac's wedding?"

DallaWést joked:

"Tupac knows something that we don't know."

KgantshangShai wrote:

"Tupac is happy for his homie."

Gracie Grey added:

"Tupac's energy is 100000000."

user6125824054736 suggested:

"Guys lets contribute for Tupac to get married."

Jo Pietersen laughed:

"Only when the camera zoomed in did I realize who Tupac was."

user9655452312070 gushed:

"Clearly shows that Tupac is not the jealous type, dancing like it's his day actually!"

Cassper Nyovest doppelganger goes viral

Many people love it when their sports Liberty look like. Netizens thought that one guy looked like Cassper Nyovest.

Twin connection: Big Zulu's lookalike creates joyful buzz on social media

Briefly News previously reported that Big Zulu's lookalike recently had peeps sharing mixed reactions. The snaps posted on the Briefly News Facebook page left Mzansi laughing out loud.

Celebrity lookalikes seem to be the latest trend on social media. Fans have identified people who bear striking resemblance to some of their favourite stars, including AKA Cassper Nyovest, Somizi and Jamie Foxx.

Some even speculated that Thando Thabethe was pregnant with her first child after coming across snaps of the star's pregnant doppelganger on Twitter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News