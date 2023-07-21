Pictures of Big Zulu's lookalike have left South African social media users thinking their favourite singer has a long-lost twin

The guy named Sboniso Mkhonto has reportedly become popular in his community thanks to his striking resemblance to the singer

Pictures shared on the Briefly News Facebook page also caused a stir as many readers dropped their thoughts

Big Zulu's lookalike recently had peeps sharing mixed reactions. The snaps posted on the Briefly News Facebook page left Mzansi laughing out loud.

Big Zulu's lookalike left Mzansi in tears. Image: UGC

Source: UGC

Pictures of Big Zulu's lookalike cause a stir on social media

Celebrity lookalikes seem to be the latest trend on social media. Fans have identified people who bear striking resemblance to some of their favourite stars including AKA, Cassper Nyovest, Somizi and Jamie Foxx.

Some even speculated that Thando Thabethe was pregnant with her first child after coming across snaps of the star's pregnant doppelganger on Twitter.

Big Zulu recently added to the long list of celebrities with lookalikes after pictures of his long-lost twin went viral. The snaps shared on the Briefly News pages showed Sboniso Mkhonto also known as Rasta who could easily be mistaken for the Umbayimbayi hitmaker.

Mzansi react to pictures of Big Zulu's lookalike

Pictures of the Ivolovolo hitmaker's long-lost twin caused a buzz on social media. Fans said the two looked like brothers.

@Tumi March said:

"Yooh ene they are together yazz like face face twice"

@Dashawn McCoy wrote:

"Rasta will paint him soon."

@Nonhlanhla Nhlanhla added:

"He is from mpumalanga at mkhuhlu this guy."

@Juliuskov Makhethav noted:

"Let Rasta do the painting. We will see how different they are."

@Deevyn Galoure added:

"At this point any tall zulu guy with a dad-bod,dreads and a beard looks like him"

@Diana Stanza Stanza commented:

"Lol he can definitely do shows on Big Zulu's behalf."

@Frans Francis Mabunda said:

"Isn't the one who was getting married to another man?"

Cassper Nyovest’s lookalike working at petrol station amazes SA, video of same beard and personality trends

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that one man became a viral sensation for looking like SA rapper, Cassper Nyovest. The guy had the same beard and kasi personality, just like the rapper.

TikTok user @thuso17backup posted the 19 seconds clip on his page on Saturday, shocking people. The uncanny resemblance was undeniable, and the clip spread on social media like wildfire. In just a day, the footage got close to 800 000 views and over 40 000 likes.

