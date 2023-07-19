A woman took to social media to share a video of a chicken spotted outside Oceans Mall uMhlanga

The video posted on TikTok shows the bird hanging around the boujee R1.3 billion shopping mall

South Africans poked fun at the post with jokes as the woman questioned whether the mall was luxurious

A South African woman took to social media to share a funny video of a chicken that decided to stop by Oceans Mall uMhlanga recently.

The luxurious and much anticipated Oceans Mall uMhlanga, part of the R4,3-billion mixed-use Oceans uMhlanga Development, opened its doors to shoppers last year.

A chicken spotted at Oceans Mall uMhlanga has Mzansi cracking jokes. Image: The Mercury/Facebook, @lulamaxalipiworldwide/TikTok

TikTok video shows chicken visiting R1.3 billion shopping mall

The video posted on TikTok by @lulamaxalipiworldwide shows the chicken pacing around the mall.

In the video woman says that she's heard people claiming that Oceans Mall is not luxurious compared to Sandton City Diamond Walk.

She added that the chicken in question lives across the mall and asked whether the mall could really be considered as luxurious.

"I’m not comparing to Sandton just asking the asked question‍♀️," she wrote.

Social media users react to the funny TikTok video

Social media users responded with humour to the TikTok post as they cracked jokes about the chicken. Others claimed that they had also seen the chicken before while some speculated that bird was linked to dark magic of some kind.

MissPearlz wrote:

"Oceans is close to the ocean that's someone prayer chicken that ran away ."

ThembisileDudu Mthim replied:

"Wathi omunye isithwalo sakhona ."

Intombazana reacted:

" Hayini bethuna."

happy replied:

"Haibo nami ngake ungayibona lenkukhu e The Pearl's lapho my phone was off."

Ndumie The Bae said:

"Kodwa ngempela ngempela iphumaphi leNkukhungoba Phela nase Phoenix kuqhelile."

MaKhumbuza 1 replied:

"Ni sure ichicken yangempela lena noma."

Gigantic boujee R1.3 Billion shopping Mall opening in Umhlanga

In another story, Briefly News reported that Durbanites have been through the most in the past two years and have still barely recovered.

So, when they hear that R1.3 billion has been spent on a shopping mall set to open in Umhlanga soon, best believe their first reaction is not excitement.

From looting to flooding, the people of KwaZulu-Natal have seen nothing but disaster, and the aftermath is still crippling the people. Opening a mall filled with designer shops is definitely not something the vast majority called for.

