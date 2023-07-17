A video of Mpumelelo Mseleku's expectant second girlfriend dancing to amapiano has gone viral online

The footage shows Tirelo Kale rocking a tight bodysuit as she shows off her pregnant belly, dancing to Mnike

Many entertained netizens responded to the TikTok video with positive comments admiring the mom-to-be

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Mpumelelo Mseleku's second baby momma, Tirelo Kale took to social media to share a video of herself doing the Mnike dance challenge along with her bun in the oven.

Mpumelelo Mseleku's second baby momma, Tirelo Kale showed off her moves to the trending amapiano tune, Mnike. Image: @tirelononhlanhlakale/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Viral TikTok video shows Tirelo Kale dancing to Mnike

The video posted on TikTok by Tirelo shows her rocking a black bodysuit and happily busting some fun dance moves as she also shows off her growing belly to the fun amapiano tune by Tyler ICU.

Briefly News earlier reported that her baby daddy, the eldest son of a popular polygamist Musa Mseleku, has openly said that he wishes to continue his father's legacy, calling himself the younger version of Mseleku.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South Africans react to the video with sweet comments

South African netizens responded to the video with light-hearted comments as they complimented Tirelo's moves and beauty on the post.

scrumbuled_tee replied:

"Baby inside the tummy is having the time of their life❤️."

Mvelophy wrote:

"Makoti wase KZN ."

Ayanda Ayah commented:

"Wamuhle mamaz ."

Shades_Of_hail wrote:

"I’m sorry but I don't care what haters are saying, you’re my favourite on the show❤️❤️❤️like l love you as a person ❤️❤️."

LINDELWA. Mancanana said:

"Ngavele ngachazeka nje ."

umiss Ngema❤️ reacted:

"Ngathi ngadansa kanje nase labour ward."

Internet reacts as stunner shows how pregnancy humbled her with before and after pics

In another story, Briefly News reported that pregnancy is a special and life-changing moment in a woman's life. Growing a little human inside of you is a blessing that is truly unmatched and requires a lot of the expectant mommy.

From the odd aches and pains to swollen feet, many changes happen in a woman's body during pregnancy and for one woman, she never saw them coming.

Taking to TikTok, @rosa_ree posted a video showing herself looking drop-dead gorgeous, rocking a full facebeat and racey outfit before her pregnancy. According to the post, that is how she thought she would slay her entire pregnancy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News