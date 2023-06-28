The Mseleku clan is enlarging thanks to its eldest son, Mpumelo, who is adamant about growing his family

His second girlfriend, Tirelo Kale announced their pregnancy in a pretty Instagram post captioned: "Something is Brewing"

The Uthando Nesthembu star is happy about the new addition, and socials are sharing his joy

Congratulations are for Mpumelelo Mseleku, who is expecting his second child.

Mpumelelo Mseleku is expecting baby number two with his second girlfriend, Tirelo Nonhlanhla Kale. Images: @sbindi_mseleku, @mis_kale.

Source: Instagram

The polygamous Mseleku family is growing

The Izingane Ze’sthembu star is waiting for his new bundle of joy with his second girlfriend, Tirelo Nonhlanhla Kale.

As the eldest son of a popular polygamist Musa Mseleku, Mpumelelo has openly said that he wishes to continue his father's legacy, calling himself the younger version of Mseleku.

Kale announced the pregnancy on her Instagram with a photo captioned "Something is Brewing':

The series of photos received positive feedback from their fans:

@sphelele_minky was in disbelief:

"The first picture I didn't want to comment angikholwanga but now yah congratulations Mommy "

@zethu_mseleku welcomed the new addition to the clan:

"@mis_kale sanda MaDuma"

@mbali_shobede_ was suffering from FOMO:

"I didn't watch the reality show. I wish I had paid compacts ❤❤"

@locs_royal wished them the best:

"Congratulations mama wishing you a beautiful pregnancy❤️"

@_belle.cnqr said:

"❤️❤️I love this for you."

Rainbow baby after a storm

The young Mseleku told The Venting Podcast that he is excited about this baby as it comes after suffering multiple pregnancy losses. TimesLIVE reported parts of the interview:

“I have a small child that is growing, and now I will get another one. There were others that died before birth.”

Mpumelelo's eldest child is three-year-old Hlubielihle Mhlophekazi Mseleku, with his first girlfriend Vuyokazi Nxiweni.

Musa Mseleku blasted for a third TV show

In another entertainment report by Briefly News, MultiChoice has received criticism from an entertainment commentator Phil Mphela.

The broadcaster was accused of preferential treatment by giving the Mselekus another reality show contract. Mphela said the family used Mzansi Magic like their Youtube channel a few weeks before their new show aired.

Izingane Ze'sthembu premiered on Tuesday, 27 June on Mzansi Magic.

