Musa Mseleku's children, known from the reality show Uthando Nesthembu, are set to star in their own reality show called Izingane Zes'thembu which will premiere on 27 June

The new show will provide an in-depth look into the lives of the Mseleku kids as they navigate through trials and tribulations, offering fans a closer glimpse into their experiences

The announcement of the show has generated buzz on Twitter, with some fans expressing excitement to follow their favourite stars, while others requested new show formats

'Izingane Zes’thembu' will premiere on Mzansi Magic on 27 June. Images: @musamseleku

The kids of Uthando Nesthembu reality star, Musa Mseleku, have bagged a new reality show, Izingane Zes'thembu. The show is set to premiere on Mzansi Magic on 27 June.

Musa Mseleku's children will star in their own reality series

Popular polygamist and Mnakwethu host, Mseleku has garnered a considerable following among South Africans who fell in love with the star's big family on Uthando Nesthembu.

According to the official DStv website, fans will now get an in-depth look inside the lives of the Mseleku kids as they navigate through trials and tribulations.

Twitter has been abuzz with the news after shared the trailer to the series in a tweet captioned:

"New show loading Musa Mseleku’s children will be on a new reality coming to our screens on the 27th of June Izingane Zes’thembu"

Some viewers responded with excitement, and some fans have grown tired of the Mselekus

Some fans were thrilled with the announcement and readied themselves to follow their favourite stars.

@cocologadi tweeted:

"They're everywhere... But this is gonna be good, Sbindi should be the lead. His storyline>>> then Sne and Abo."

@hlophe_welile said:

"Tuning in just to see my Abongwe. Otherwise‍♀️"

Other fans requested new ideas and show formats, some commented that they'd had enough of the family.

@yenzbby said:

"Guys where are the writers in south africa, give us something else man haowa "

@tanatswanicolee said:

"Make it stop."

