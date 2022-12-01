Musa Mseleku's wives have bagged a new TV show titled Ezomshado noMaCele noThobile that will premiere next month on Mzansi Magic

The Uthando Nes'thembu stars shared that the new show with 10 episodes is different from their previous show titled Igumbi Lamakhosikazi

In an interview, MaKhumalo shared that the upcoming show is strictly for married couples as it deals with marriage problems

Uthando Nes'thembu star Musa Mseleku's wives are all about the bag. The reality TV stars have bagged another TV gig.

'Uthando Nes'thembu' star Musa Mseleku's wives MaCele and MaKhumalo have bagged a new TV show.

Busisiwe MaCele Mseleku and Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku are reportedly the hosts of a new show titled Ezomshado noMaCele noThobile.

Daily Sun reports that the show will premiere in January, 2023. It has 10 episodes and is commissioned by Mzansi Magic.

Speaking to the publication, MaKhumalo shared that the new show is strictly for married couples. MaKhumalo and MaCele know a thing or two about marriage since they're both married to polygamist, Musa Mseleku, who has four wives.

MaKhumalo further shared that the show is not for dating couples as it deals with marriage problems. She added that they'll be bringing experts from different fields to assist couples, saying that the new show is different from their previous show titled Igumbi Lamakhosikazi.

"If we can fix our homes, our society can be healed."

Musa Mseleku celebrates his son Mnini being a top achiever

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Musa Mseleku took to his timeline to sing his youngest son Mnini's praises. The proud father celebrated the clever little boy for being a top achiever at his school.

The young farmer was awarded a certificate for his hard work throughout the 2022 academic year. Taking to Instagram, the polygamist excitedly told his Instagram followers that Mnini has a bright future ahead of him.

The viewers of the reality show about the polygamist and his four wives and kids agreed with him. Many praised Mnini for being an intelligent boy. Reacting to Musa's post, nwabisadimpho commented:

"I believe the statement. This boy is something else. The land belongs to him."

