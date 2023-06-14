Fans of Podcast and Chill With MacG speculated about the identity of the Ghost Lady on Twitter

Many were convinced that one of the ladies that appeared on the new season of The Real Housewives of Johannesburg was Ghostie

They posted a snippet of the show on the social media platform to back up their claims, and the clip trended

The identity of the Ghost Lady from Podcast and Chill With MacG was a trending topic on June 14.

Fans of the YouTube podcast known as Chillers took to Twitter to announce that they have cracked the identity of the third co-host of the popular show.

Mysterious Ghost Lady trends on Twitter

They circulated a video of a woman who sounds like the soft-spoken Ghostie, also called Khanyi, on MacG's podcast.

The lady in the clip can be seen conversing with one of the castmates of Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Johannesburg.

Twitter users confident Ghostie's identity revealed

Some tweeps thanked the Twitter police for making the discovery, but some Mzansi peeps still had doubts.

Ghost Lady has managed to keep her identity private for years and joined the show way before Sol Phenduka became a co-host, and the podcast blew up.

See the snippet from Twitter below:

South Africans discuss lady in viral RHOJ video

@MbaliTaho said:

"It's her, I remember Sol called her Khanyi one time."

@real_refiloe tweeted:

"That's definitely her where do I press unsee phela she must remain a ghost. Sol Phenduka, why did you have to call her by her name though? I blame you."

@austerenkhatho posted:

"It's definitely her. I always imagined her to look this beautiful. "

@dj_siish commented:

"Nah, that’s her guys, we found her, dialect is hers, the name, the accent. Uye lo."

@thisisstarboy_ said:

"It definitely sounds like her, yesis Twitter police. "

@plug_sizzle shared:

"This is not how I wanted to know Ghost Lady, I was not ready for this reveal."

@NqamaneNsele

"She once said she works for the church, her name Khanyi, married , voice. Yep it's her."

