Sbahle Mpisane has gathered her strength and is ready to get candid about her car accident on Kwa Mam' Mkhize season two

The reality TV star/ fitness bunny plans to open up about the crash that left her wheelchair-bound for many months

Netizens are already glued to their screens and weighed in on the show

Sbahle Mpisane spoke more in ‘Kwa Mam’ Mkhize’ season two about her car accident and recovery journey. Images: sbahle_mpisane

Sbahle Mpisane plans to open up about her car accident and recovery journey. The renowned fitness enthusiast was wheelchair-bound and later transitioned to a moon boot after making remarkable progress.

Sbahle says she hopes to inspire people who are in a similar position in the second season of Kwa Mam' Mkhize.

Sbahle Mpisane to speak about car crash

Back in 2018, Sbahle Mpisane was involved in a near-fatal car crash that had her spend months in hospital.

In the five years since her accident, the fitness bunny has made tremendous progress which saw her move from a hospital bed to a wheelchair, and now back on her feet.

Acknowledging that the process was not an easy one, Sbahle told TimesLIVE that she is proud of the progress she has made and hopes to inspire others:

"I was in a wheelchair and now I'm standing tall. As someone who has been through a dark time, I urge people to take it day by day and appreciate the position that they are in and get their minds right.

For anyone going through a hard time, I pray they find it in themselves to be strong, though being strong is not easy."

Mzansi reacts to Kwa Mam' Mkhize season two

Netizens weighed in on the second season of Kwa Mam' Mkhize and many viewers heavily critiqued the show:

Dvd24426776 was proud of Andile Mpisane:

"I wanted to cry watching Andile articulate himself so well. He's definitely seeing the bigger picture of life."

Jabu_Macdonald was impressed:

"Marriage actually made Andile grow a bit, he sounds mature now #KwaMamMkhize"

Jabu_Macdonald was shocked:

"'We met through a mutual friend,' I actually thought Andile and Tamia’s marriage was arranged. #KwaMamMkhize"

BossMatriach praised MaMkhize:

"I looove what Ma’Mkhize has done with her parent’s graves, this is the nice thing about having a family plot to bury your family."

Andile Mpisane gushes over Tamia on her birthday

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Andile Mpisane's heartfelt birthday message to his wife, Tamia as she turned 27.

The Royal AM chairman gushed over the mother of his kids, thanking her for holding him down and being the "most amazing person he knows."

