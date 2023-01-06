Sbahle Mpisane took to social media to show off her beautiful body flaws and she inspired many

Mzansi loved that she was thriving and embracing her changed physique after she was involved in a car accident

Netizens wrote her a lot of messages detailing how her journey to recovery has been wonderful to witness

Sbahle Mpisane shows off her stunning body. Image: @sbahle_mpisane

Sbahle Mpisane proved why she is known as the FitnessBunny when she posted pictures in a sizzling swimsuit.

The fitness influencer didn't edit the snaps too much and made sure the scar on her arm was the main focus. She captioned her posts with self-affirming words that reflected her current state of mind and wrote:

Only validation she needed was self."

Sbahle has worked hard after her 2018 car crash that almost took her life to regain her mobility. She has been getting physical therapy and has put in the hours at the gym to build up her strength and the results are evident.

Her followers supported her with heart-warming comments and some said her realness would encourage other people to live their authentic lives.

@cadafia_king wrote:

"Thanks for coming out of your shell and discovering yourself and your own personality as a person. This is you at your best and never forget that."

@zn_sanele said:

"I love how you are flaunting your scar confidently. I really admire you for that."

@Kenosi_Rakosa mentioned:

"Well done for fighting for your life. This glow looks good on you."

@Fakude17 posted:

"Love that scar baby embrace it."

@Joelle_P8 stated:

"Yes, this is the Sbahle we know and love!"

@MrClear_SA added:

"Khune was found shaking."

@ngcobo._omkhulu shared:

"What you have done for yourself in the past till now is an inspiration."

@uthando_khumalo mentioned:

"I swear that scar just became art on you."

