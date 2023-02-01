Gomora star Siphesihle Ndaba has taken to her Twitter account to share an inspiring story about her acting career

The actress went into detail about her Gomora audition sayings she was intimidated when her inexperienced self was in a room with megastars

Reacting to the long thread, Mzansi peeps said they are motivated to reach out for their dreams, even though they may not qualify

Gomora actress Siphesihle Ndaba has revealed her biggest lucky moment in her life.

'Gomora' actress Siphesihle Ndaba's audition story has left Mzansi people feeling motivated. Image: @ceecee_ndaba

According to ZAlebs, a question was posed on Twitter, and many people responded. The Twitter user @_Shezi asked his followers to tell stories of moments that completely changed their lives for the better.

Feeling eager to share her story, Siphesihle quoted the tweet relaying her Gomora audition story. The star said she was fresh out of school with no experience when she decided to try her luck.

"I saw an open audition advertised on Instagram. I had just graduated so I thought meh ‍♀️ let me go check this out, I have nothing better to do with my day. I get to the audition venue, I look around and I see some really talented people who are already in the industry .."

Ndaba added in another post that because she was a newbie in the industry at the time, she felt intimidated by the well-known faces that were in the audition room with her.

"So I turned around… again and went back inside. I remember filling out a form and they had a section for “film/tv experience” I freaked out some more cause I had only done theatre productions. I left it blank injalo, went in and waited for my turn…"

Mzansi reacts to Siphesihle Ndaba's Gomora audition story

@mveli_ said:

"What a beautiful thread. There are people who are on the verge of giving up and their hopes will be revived by this. Thank you for sharing."

@Ntshovelo_M shared:

"I wanted to audition for Giyani but my family wasn't supportive. They gave me chores that day. I was mad all week."

@HustlingMann posted:

"Never ever give up!!! Danko Mazet azishe."

@nkosi_note replied:

"Love this! I’m so glad that you turned around and you get to inspire us today! To more moments like this ke my dear."

@Bellakutu commented:

"Thank you for sharing. I think I needed to hear this ❤️"

@cocoabuhle wrote:

"Awww this is so beautiful ✨"

@SmangaNRB reacted:

"So inspiring."

@the_sterilizer added:

"Wow, thanks for sharing❤"

