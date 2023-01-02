Actress Katlego Danke left Mzansi gushing after she posted a beautiful selfie on her social media platforms

Taking to Twitter, the award-winning actress said she is grateful for 2022 and looking forward to the new year

People have since taken to the comments section to react, one person wrote: "Immaculate, as always!!! Happy New Year"

Katlego Danke stuns in new selfie. Image: @katlegodankeofficial

Source: Instagram

South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs ) winner Katlego Danke is one of the most beloved actors in Mzansi.

She has played many popular characters on TV like Kgothalo on Isidingo, Dineo on Generations and Onthatile on Gomora, just to mention a few.

Katlego Danke shares a gorgeous selfie

The TV star posted a cute snap on Twitter followed by a heartwarming caption. She said she is grateful for all the lessons she learned in 2022 and she believes 2023 will be a wonderful year. She added:

"Also me looking at 2023 in anticipation and excitement. It will surely be an awesome year! #HappyNewYear"

In the comments section, social media users showered Katlego with compliments and wished her a Happy New Year.

@veli00768144 commented:

"Happy New Year chipi yaka❤️, may God Grant you more strength and wisdom in the new year.. Happy New Near aus'katlego ❤️"

@ResidentChef wrote:

"Forever beautiful!"

@GideonManyusa said:

"Immaculate, as always!!! Happy New Year..."

@oudip wrote:

"This reminds me of Diana Ross' famous song, Forever young in a truer sense!!!,"

@WizzyNgcobo:

"Is that really you, Happy New Year sister have an awesome 2023 ❤️"

Cardi B shares a no-makeup selfie, star’s natural beauty leaves netizens divided

In another story, Briefly News reported that American superstar Cardi B was trolled for her no-makeup photo.

The 'Yellow Bodak' hitmaker, Cardi B, shared two cute snaps of herself bare-faced and the other with makeup on her Twitter page. The rapper asked people to compare the photos and choose which one they preferred better. "With no makeup or with makeup?" she wrote captioning the photos.

The snaps quickly went viral as they received mixed reactions from other Twitter users. While many people complimented the rapper, some trolls dragged her saying she does not look as beautiful without makeup.

Source: Briefly News