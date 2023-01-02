Mzansi star Bonang Matheba revealed on Twitter that she spent the first day of 2023 with her mystery man

South Africans flocked to the comments section to express their joy that the star is happy and in love

In the same viral social media post, the media personality wished her fans a happy and safe new year

Bonang Matheba is a girl in love, and her social media posts prove it.

Bonang Matheba has Mzansi flocking to her Twitter page after revealing that she sent Ney Year's day with her man. Image: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

On New Year's Day, the seasoned TV and radio personality took to social media to wish her fans a happy and safe crossover into 2023.

What drew many people's attention was the caption that revealed that Matheba was booed up on the first day of the year. The caption stated:

"…celebrating NYE with the LOML is peak life!! ❤️ Hope you had a peaceful crossover… here’s to an epic 2023. May all your dreams come true! "

After seeing the Twitter post, netizens commented that they were happy for the star, despite not knowing who the man he is.

Some people chose to use the opportunity to wish Bonang all the best in her romantic relationship, such as marriage and having the mystery man's children.

@MmatlouLebogang said:

"Love is beautiful "

@Rockscarsza shared:

" can 2023 be different for me? I sbwl midnight kiss too "

@Kelly_Bogosing posted:

"Love this for you B❤️"

@TSHE_GOW replied:

"Honestly the best."

@Naledi_LilStar commented:

"I want this for myself! "

@Dhlamini_TGF wrote:

"Happy new year my sweetheart ...this where it's at! LET'S GO Love you so much @Bonang"

@Sereng_K reacted:

"I'm applying for my audition to sing at your wedding reception my queen. Thanks.❤"

@clowndotorg also said:

"Legit happy for you."

@kenawaetenya added:

"When are u getting pregnant ?"

Bonang Matheba fears the public will judge her boyfriend and she chooses to keep her relationship private

In similar stories, Briefly News reported that Bonang Matheba, who's never been shy to flaunt her relationships, was keeping the public out of her personal business this time around.

The seasoned broadcaster went on Instagram Live to answer some questions from her followers. One fan asked her why she didn't post her bae on social media, and Bonang said she was protecting him from the judgemental public, reported ZAlebs.

Bonang shared that only a few of her friends had the privilege of seeing her all booed up with her bae. Earlier in May, she revealed in Drum magazine that she was in a relationship with an American man.

