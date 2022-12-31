Connie Ferguson has poured her heart out in a touching tribute on her eldest daughter Lesedi's 30th birthday

The doting mother detailed how she waited in anticipation for her baby girl's arrival

The Queen star posted a cute snap of the mother of one and penned a lengthy message on her Instagram page

Award-winning South African actress Connie Ferguson is celebrating her daughter Lesedi's trip around the sun.

Connie Ferguson has posted a touching tribute to mark her daughter Lesedi's 30th birthday. Image: @connie_ferguson and @sediimatsunyane.

The star shared a lengthy message detailing how she was feeling hours before holding her first baby in her arms.

Taking to her Instagram page, The Queen actress said she gets emotional thinking back to when Sedi was born. Connie Ferguson said her baby girl was her "first tangible experience of a miracle." She wrote:

"For many different reasons, today is an extremely emotional day for me. I get emotional thinking back on this day 30 years ago. How excited and scared I was at the same time. The anxiety of wanting everything to go right, so I could finally lay my eyes on you and hold you in my arms.

"As you turn 30 today, I want to remind you of your light “LESEDI” that shines so brightly it cannot be ignored, of your gentle “BONOLO” yet bold spirit, that is nurturing and caring, and of the love that you so freely give."

Connie Ferguson's fans and industry colleagues jumped to the comments section to help her celebrate her eldest child.

@simzngema wrote:

"❤️❤️❤️ Happy birthday @sediimatsunyane. Welcome to the third floor."

@minniedlamini commented:

"Happy Birthday baby girl ❤️."

@zenandemfenyana added:

"So beautifully captured . Welcome to the 3rd floor Sedii @sediimatsunyane I love you ❤️."

@bouwercarol noted:

"Happy birthday my darling Lesedi❤️ sending you so much love today and always⭐️ God bless you always."

@bgalvilakazi said:

"Happy birthday Sedi may GOD grant all the desires of your heart."

