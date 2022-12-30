Reality TV star and businesswoman Faith Nketsi took to her social media platforms to warn people about social media

Faith said people should be careful of what they consume on social media as 70% of it is fictional

Another celebrity who recently warned people about believing everything they see online is the award-winning rapper AKA

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Faith Nketsi calls out the lies on social media. Image: @faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

'Have Faith' star Faith Nketsi received mixed reactions on Twitter after advising people to stop envying what they see on social media.

"One more time! What u see on social media is 70% fictional. Nobody will show you a true story. Stop idolizing and sbwling others".

In the comments section, people shared different opinions, @Prudence Maphori agreed with Faith saying she saw that with her reality TV. This did not sit well with Faith as she quickly clapped back at the tweep saying explaining to Siphokazi would be an insult to her intelligence.

"The fact that you think tv and social media is the same thing says a lot about your intellectual development. I can’t insult my own intelligence by responding to you with an explanation and dumping it down as to what the difference is. I’m sorry my babes."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Here is what other people had to say. @duchesscenciaah wrote:

"Well said, something I am tempted to say that’s a lie when I see lies on social media "

@bonmalux said:

"Reasons why you’re my favourite. Always down to earth."

@yim_uthando:

"Some YouTuber had a Q n A izolo and someone said "your life is so perfect"... I was shook hey..."

AKA drops pearls of wisdom, ‘Composure’ rapper speaks on social media pressure, Mzansi agrees: “Amen to that”

In another article, Briefly News reported that AKA spoke about the dangers of social media

Successful Mzansi rapper AKA took to Twitter to speak about social media pressure. He told his followers not to be too hard on themselves and think they are the only ones going through tough times, highlighting that successful entertainers don't post their struggles on social media.

Many social media users flooded the comments section to react, agreeing with the award-winning rapper, adding that people claim to have plenty on social media while they suffer offline.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News