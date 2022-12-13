Successful Mzansi rapper AKA dropped some pearls of wisdom on his timeline when he spoke about social media pressure

The Lemons (Lemonade) hitmaker urged his supporters not to be hard on themselves because successful entertainers don't post their struggles

Supa Mega's followers agreed with him, adding that people claim to have plenty on social media while they suffer offline

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

AKA has taken to social media to drop some pearls of wisdom. The rapper took to his timeline and advised his followers not to succumb to social media pressure.

AKA dropped some wise words on his timeline. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Supa Mega urged his supporters not to be hard on themselves because not many successful people post their struggles on social media.

AKA took to Twitter to advise his fans to continue working hard until they succeed. He said people, mostly celebs, only post flashy stuff and their triumphs.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

TshisaLIVE reports that the Fela In Versace also urged tweeps to focus on themselves and their families.

"You do not know what people are going through or the lengths they are going to in order to attain these material things."

He added that peps should not let social media pressurise them into thinking they are have nots, adding that, "You do not know the whole story."

Mzansi agrees with AKA

Peeps took to Mega's comment section to share their thoughts on his post. Many agreed that people should stop comparing themselves to social media influencers.

@ThaboM614 wrote:

"That's very true. People on social media claim to have plenty while they suffer offline. They live with credit just to post and look good on social media THAT'S WHY THEY LIKE TO SAY DON'T COMPARE YOURSELF WITH PEOPLE FROM SOCIAL MEDIA."

@bruce_da_karter commented:

"Amen to that."

@_sirGivenchy said:

"Everyone is posting only the good things, you're on point bro."

@BubbleBlueBabe wrote:

"Very true. The flashy life ain't always it. Your health and mental well-being matter more!"

@gwexe_bongani added:

"It is also okay to accept that things might not fall in place. Do not be too hard on yourself."

AKA speaks positivity online

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that award-winning rapper AKA shared kind words with fellow artists following the release of Spotify's most streamed music.

The Composure hitmaker penned a heartwarming message on Twitter dedicated to artists as Spotify's most streamed music joined the trending topics on social media.

The list was released on 30 November, and AKA did not make it to any of the lists amongst the top ten most streamed artists in South Africa, the top ten most streamed South African artists in SA and the most streamed songs in SA.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News