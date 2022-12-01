Award-winning rapper AKA has shared kind words with fellow artists following the release of Spotify's most streamed music

The rapper said artists should not be discouraged by Spotify Wrapped 2022 because it does not define who they are

Aspiring artists were touched by AKA's message, and they have since taken to the comments section to react

AKA dedicates a heartwarming message to other artists.

Source: Instagram

The Composure hitmaker penned a heartwarming message on Twitter dedicated to artists as Spotify's most streamed music joined the trending topics on social media.

The list was released this week, 30 November, and the Supa Mega did not make it to any of the lists amongst the top ten most streamed artists in South Africa, the top ten most streamed South African artists in SA and the most streamed songs in SA.

AKA encouraged other artists to build a strong fan base that will always be supportive. He tweeted:

“To all artists looking at all these Spotify wrapped thingy’s and feeling discouraged or feeling down for whatever reason, just know that it doesn’t define you. Keep believing in your gift and go harder. Build a loyal fan base that will stick with you through thick and thin."

Here are a few reactions from the comments section. Upcoming artist @TheVeZzy said:

"Thank you and I’m glad I did a bit well this year…. From having 16 listeners in a year to 143k its really great."

@ndaba_kwah wrote:

"And am forever with your music bru thanks for the love you always show to us as your fans."

@Muamr19:

"Artists realizing they are not as popular as they are on Twitter."

