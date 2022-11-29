Mzansi rapper AKA distanced himself from Balenciaga after the international brand was slammed for using kids in new controversial adverts

Many accused Supa Mega and other Mzansi stars, who wear Balenciaga clothes, of not calling the fashion line out for apparently abusing kids

AKA's real fans defended their fave for keeping mum on the matter, adding that those who are not happy with Balenciaga should call out Kim Kardashian and other international stars

AKA has distanced himself from inappropriate Balenciaga adverts. The rapper was called out by his haters for keeping mum on the controversial adverts allegedly promoting child abuse.

AKA has distanced himself from Balenciaga following the brand's controversial child abuse adverts. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

A tweep urged AKA and other Mzansi celebs who rock the brand on a daily to share their thoughts on the controversial ads. Supa Mega took to Twitter to react to the tweep that wanted his head on a chopping board. AKA reacted:

"I'm not worried about Balenciaga because they, Balenciaga, is not worried about me, chief."

AKA's fans defend their fave

ZAlebs reports that other tweeps also took to @IamLuther2's comment section and accused AKA of not caring about kids, but his real fans jumped to his defence.

@ObieJordanWorld wrote:

"That must be directed to abo @KimKardashian who’re working /partnering with Balenciaga. Balanciaga is not worried about abo Kiernan."

@queenKhleo said:

"Are SA celebrities in Balenciaga's tax bracket though? I don't think even their collective participation in the "canceling of" would create a deficit in Balenciagas budget??. They've earned their D-list status goddammit. They're allowed to sit this one out, okay?"

@kiingkeeks_ commented:

"And what do you want him to do exactly?"

@TFR_Master wrote:

"Smart move Kiernan."

@uszee2 said:

"If @akaworldwide is quiet they have a problem and when he speaks still they have a problem. Zolo lokhu he was talking about electricity crisis in SA to Elon Musk they criticised him and now he is minding his business they have a problem with that too.. Bayasangana laba!"

@Buthelezi1785 added:

"They just hate everything that comes out of this Man with passion. It's sickening."

AKA reacts to losing a R10k bet

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA's favourite EPL side Manchester United lost their match against their arch rivals 6-3. The rapper lost R10 000 after betting for Man U to beat the in-form Manchester City side.

The Manchester derby took place on Sunday, 2 September. The Lemons (Lemonade) hitmaker took to his timeline to share a snap of himself disappointed after the game. He was rocking a Manchester United jersey.

Earlier on the day, AKA took to Twitter to share a screenshot of his Betway ticket. He would have made R66 000 if United won the game.

