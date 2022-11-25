Cassper Nyovest's #FillUpMmabathoStadium concert is fast approaching, with a line-up filled with top local musos

The rapper opened up to his followers on Twitter that the show, which will take place in Mafikeng, cost R16 million to set-up

His fans took the opportunity to ask him questions about how he profits from the event other than ticket sales

Cassper Nyovest said his upcoming concert at Mmbatho stadium cost R16 million. Image: @casspernyovest

Cassper Nyovest was in brighter spirits after bidding farewell to his close friend DJ Sumbody. He took to social media to tweet about soccer, and a fan asked him for R200.

The rapper politely replied to the fan and said he didn't the money to give him because he took a loan for R2 million rand to pay for outstanding things for his upcoming concert.

His other fans jumped into the conversation and asked how much the show cost to arrange in total. Cassper replied and said the #FillUpMmabathoStadium concert cost a staggering R16 million.

"I think around R16 million. Half of it is just the stage and lights. Logistics are also a nightmare. It’s a world-class concert, man! We go all out! Ask anybody who has been to fill. It’s not like other shows in SA."

Many people in the thread were shocked by how expensive it was and wondered if the Phumakim hitmaker would profit from the event.

@Sp_October posted:

"Yoh, now I understand why DJ Sumbody called you Kanye."

@GrootmanMessiah wrote:

"Moer, if only government could support such, the SA entertainment industry will be lit

@GladTmz tweeted:

"But how do you make profits because at R200 a ticket, the stadium capacity can't even make that close to R16 mil. Or are you selling alcohol and stuff to make money?"

@Vee19300184 shared:

"I'm sad I'm not attending this one. Hopefully, next time I will have a job. Unemployment is killing us. All the best Mufasa ❤️❤️"

@Zeelo_stara stated:

"Wow, that's too much money, bro jesses."

@Katli_molelekwa added:

"You changed the game, period!"

@imbaliyase said:

"Big dreams are very expensive."

