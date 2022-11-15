Cassper Nyovest is looking forward to his comeback concert in the North West capital of Mahikeng

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker let fans know that his huge concert is nearing its target of completely selling out

Fans celebrated with Cassper, while others took the news as a sign to make sure they would attend the event

Cassper Nyovest keeps fans up-to-date on ticket sales. Fill Up Mmabatho concert has different types of tickets available, and some of them are nearly finished.

Cassper Nyovest shared that he will completely sell out of the tickets for one of his sections in the Full Up Mmabatho stadium concert. Image:@casspernyovestsa

Cassper wants supporters to get their tickets while they still can. Peeps were impressed by how well Cassper Nyovest is doing in ticket sales.

Cassper Nyovest ready to fill up Mmbatho Stadium

In a Twitter post, Cassper Nyovest shared that the golden circle of his Mmabatho Stadium show is close to getting full. The rapper details that 70% of the golden circle tickets were sold already. Cassper Nyovest encouraged fans to buy theirs with just 18 days left to go for the concert. In a post, Cassper said:

"We are about to sell out! I’m coming back with a bang!!! 18 days till #FillUpMmabathoStadium"

Many fans congratulated Cassper on his success in selling tickets. Some assured Cassper that Mafikeng would show up for him and snag all the tickets.

@youngpulafix3 commented:

"Stop playing with this man. #FillUpMmabathoStadium"

@LthandoMayekiso commented:

"One thing I know about people of Maftown is that they love you and All the tickets will be sold out that one im 100% sure of."

@GMakay99 commented:

"Tlabe Go Tletse."

@Goodlettmotsam2 commented:

"Champ I so want to attend this fill up problem ke accommodation eish.."

Cassper Nyovest offers Emtee a spot on fire line-up for upcoming show

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest is getting ready to put up a big show in Mafikeng and recently released the artist line-up for #FillUpMmabathoStadium.

One of his Twitter fans asked him if he would also consider booking Emtee since they squashed their beef at the beginning of November.

The rapper said he reached out to Emtee after their public reconciliation and tried to get him for the anticipated show.

