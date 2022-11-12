Cassper Nyovest extended an olive branch to Emtee after the rappers ended their feud on social media

Mufasa asked Emtee, who has been struggling financially, to perform at his upcoming #FillUpMmabatho show

Emtee accepted the offer on Twitter after Cassper tweeted how great it would be if he were part of the star-studded line-up

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Cassper adds Emtee to his #FillUpMmabathoStadium concert line-up. Image: @casspernyovest and @emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest is getting ready to put up a big show in Mafikeng and recently released the artist line-up for #FillUpMmabathoStadium.

One of his Twitter fans asked him if he would also consider booking Emtee since they squashed their beef at the beginning of November.

The rapper said he reached out to Emtee after their public reconciliation and tried to get him for the anticipated show.

"We tried and tried to call and text, couldn’t get a hold of him. I even tried to Dm him mina personally here on Twitter. I woulda loved to have Emtee at Fill Up. It woulda been beautiful. #FillUpMmabathoStadium"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Soon after, the Manando rapper replied to Cassper's tweets, agreed to perform at the Fill-Up concert, and even offered to do it for free.

"I’m inside. Even for the freesky."

Hip-hop fans online rejoiced at the news and begged Cassper to pay Emtee and give the talented rapper the star treatment.

Read people's comments on the news below:

@GeniusThuto19 asked:

"Grootman, I saw all the Maftown big names on the final poster except Fifi Cooper, I hope she's in?"

@BruceSphosethu suggested:

"Make sure he makes real money, Cass and treat him like the King he is he good for that."

@nctpmedia stated:

"Fill-up is about to go crazy for real."

@DingeSiphumle mentioned:

"You got a big heart. I love what you doing may the lord bless you more."

@ThaCido88 wrote:

"Mahikeng will never be the same."

@Ikanyeng_Born added:

"Thank you for this, Cassper!"

@leonDSx suggested:

"Now we need Mega."

Cassper Nyovest and Emtee repair broken relationship, rappers show love to each other, Mzansi here for it

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest and Emtee have ended their beef. The rappers took to social media to show love to each other.

Mufasa and Emtee started their beef way back when the latter did not show up in studio when they were supposed to collaborate on a song. They then threw shade at each other online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News