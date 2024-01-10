DJ Tira has come out to expose a close friend of his wife Gugu Khathi, saying the friend has been bewitching her

The DJ even shared screenshots of a conversation between the friend and a third party, claiming Gugu is too close with DJ Tira's sister

Briefly News spoke to Gogo Shozi, a traditional healer, who explained what sort of muthi this friend might have used and how it works

DJ Tira shared screenshots of conversations exposing the friend. Image: @djtira, @gugu.khathi

DJ Tira has revealed a startling revelation concerning his wife Gugu Khathi's friend. The DJ made a claim that the friend had been using witchcraft to manipulate Gugu, forcing a closer friendship between them.

Tira goes on a rant, exposes a fake friend

DJ Tira took to Instagram to share that this friend had been using dark magic on Gugu since 2017. He shared screenshots of a conversation between the friend and a third party, asking them to manipulate Gugu's close friendship with DJ Tira's sister, Thabile Khathi.

The friend claimed that Gugu turned her back on her and no longer attends bog events with her. Instead, she only travels with Thabile.

In one of the screenshots, she asks a third party for something to make Gugu neglect Thabile and the only party with her. An angry Tira said:

"Since 2017 this woman has been bewitching my wife because she wants her to be her only friend."

Friend guns for Tira's events

In the screenshots shared by @MDNnewss, the friend then sends an email to another third party asking them to not make a huge spectacle at DJ Tira's Fact Durban Rocks event in December 2023. They feared a catastrophe might occur.

Instead, she wants another event that is being advertised by both Gugu and Thabile to be the target.

"Please make this event a disaster," the message reads.

In addition to all of this, the friend said Gugu and Thabile blocked her, but she created another fake account to stalk them.

Briefly News spoke to Gogo Shozi, a traditional healer, who explained what sort of muthi these type of people might use on others.

"If a person wants a certain friend to not have a close relationship with others, we often use something that is called ischitho. So if a person has been bewitched using that muthi, they become a nuisance to other people. They end up not having any close relationships with others.

"Even when the person is speaking, the muthi makes them appear as disgusting to others and they pay them no mind. In this case, the friend would have intended to end this woman's relationships."

Mzansi reacts to this claim

SA was left very confused by this and many asked Tira if he has solid proof to make such a bold claim.

Others connected the dots, especially after Gugu Khathi shared that she recently got baptised.

@TakaTina1 said:

"Somebody make this make sense, I didn't understand anything."

@Cecilia_Mthwane asked:

"How did Tira arrive at this conclusion? It's definitely giving Zimbabwe."

@IamthabangK said:

"No wonder uGugu was baptized. Black people and witchcraft, man, aii Gugu must just stay away from her because next thing she'll be delulu or her tokoloshi friend at night. To conclude my comment, Women are dangerous; they never like each other."

@Ihhashi_Turkei added:

"None of what I read makes any sense to me."

