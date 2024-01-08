Nadia Nakai and Eva Modika’s Congolese Tycoon Friend Splurges Money at the Club

Rapper Nadia Nakai and Eva Modika's Congolese tycoon friend splurged money at the club

The man had stacks of money, and he made it rain on the MC at the club and a bouncer

The video has sparked a conversation online after a previous video was shared of them partying at a yacht in Cape Town

Nadia Nakai and Eva Modika’s Congolese tycoon friend splurged money in a new video. Image: @evamodika, @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

This rumoured Congolese tycoon being spotted with baddies such as Nadia Nakai and Eva Modika in Cape Town, was more than enough for him to trend. But, he pulled yet another stunt that has him on everyone's lips.

Nadia's new friend has money to spend

In a video shared by the entertainment page @MDNnewss, rapper Nadia Nakai and socialite Eva Modika's tycoon friend splurged money at the club.

The wealthy man had stacks and stacks of money, and he made it known by making it rain. He showered a vuluptuous lady next to him, the MC at the club and a bouncer who was too shy to look at the camera.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi debates the video

The video has sparked a debate among netizens online. Many were angered by a previous video where Nadia, Eva and the man danced at a yacht in Cape Town.

@BlvckSnow_Beatz said:

"Like how are you comfortable with another man throwing money at you like this. The bro is just standing there twerking ahead, the amount of shame and rage would cause me to ruin the party."

@jacktairo asked:

"Wow, Nadia. Are you guys happy for her."

@shakazulubrnrv3 said:

"This is where the minerals in the Congo are being spent."

@graet17069032 said:

"It's crazy how some women don't mind being associated with shady characters."

@Motherboarddoc1 said:

"Nah another man hitting you with money on your face is another level of disrespect. Like why are you even doing that."

@_PhillipPrice added:

"This is good for our economy. All rich folks from other failed African states must come to SA to spend their ill-gotten money in order to boost our economy. We have women for them to date."

