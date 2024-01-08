DJ Black Coffee has sparked rumours about his dating life by being seen with a stunning model

A video shared by Musa Khawula shows DJ Black Coffee on stage with Helen França

Some fans praised DJ Black Coffee's performance and others discussed the model's dance moves

DJ Black Coffee has been in the spotlight since being spotted with a stunning model a few weeks ago. Fans have been glued to their phones waiting to catch a glimpse of who the Grammy winner is dating after his divorce.

DJ Black Coffee on stage with a model

South African DJ and music producer DJ Black Coffee has continued to live his life privately, despite the rumours surrounding his dating life. Fans have been digging for more information after the reports that he is dating socialite Sarah Langa. Another video of the star with a lovely woman also surfaced online.

A video shared by the controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula on social media shows DJ Black Coffee on stage alongside a beautiful woman only identified as Helen França. The lady who was feeling DJ Black Coffee's set showed off her dancing skills. The caption on the post read:

"Black Coffee on stage with Hellen França."

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to DJ Black Coffee's video

South Africans on social media shared mixed reactions to the video. Some said DJ Black Coffee is among some of Mzansi's greatest performers. Others commented about the model's dance moves.

@Sandiso__N said:

"Black Coffee is the real DEAL!"

@jacktairo commented:

"Will he ever get back with the most beautiful woman in south africa "Enhle"."

@nnana_warrent added:

"The woman can't dance."

Video of DJ Black Coffee’s lookalike leaves Mzansi in stitches

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that a man has gained some social media presence for simply looking like DJ Black Coffee.

The Grammy award-winning artist became a hot topic recently when the DJ's doppelganger was spotted out and about. The man is a spitting image of Black Coffee and he was spotted in Shoprite at the liquor department.

