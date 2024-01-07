Young Stunna grabbed attention on social media by throwing money to adoring fans from his car

The video ignited mixed reactions from Twitter users with many questioning the wisdom of the generous act

The seemingly innocent gesture also triggered wild theories about why the amapiano star loosened the purse strings

Young Stunna gave his hyped fans money in the middle of the street. Image: @uongstunna_rsa

Source: Instagram

Young Stunna has become the talk of the town after footage surfaced of him throwing money to fans from the sunroof of his car.

Young Stunna's money shower draws criticism

The viral video, shared by a blog page @MDNnewss on Twitter, shows the amapiano star blessing the crowd with a stash of cash.

However, online reactions were anything but unanimous. While some fans celebrated the artist's generosity, lots of Twitter users were not impressed.

Unwise financial decision

Many questioned the wisdom of sharing such acts publicly, especially in light of the financial challenges that often befall artists in South Africa.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi posts conspiracy theories

Critics accused Young Stunna of flaunting his wealth and claimed his kind act was not impactful.

Additionally, more provocative comments hinted that the cash splash gave them ritual vibes.

@uMaster_Sandz mentioned:

"10 years from now, we will be shown his account number to donate."

@Sandiso__N commented:

"With this money, one family out there usually sleep without proper meal. This money would have made a difference to those in need."

@CalliePhakathi wrote:

"Since that conspiracy about people giving out money, I'm now scared."

@RichBlackWidow tweeted:

"So rituals need that to be done."

@NdumiRed stated:

He will remember this money when he's asking for donations in time to come."

@mpiyakhe8 said

"AboDarkie kodwa."

@RealMr83486874 added:

"The man is sharing money with his fans, nothing wrong."

@manv_sk noted:

"This was a show-off."

Source: Briefly News