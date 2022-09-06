Patricia Motsoeneng most commonly known as Gogo Skhotheni, was on DJ S'bu's podcast The Hustler's Corner

The Hustler's Corner youtube show had a unique episode with Gogo Skhotheni who educated the audience on all things about dark magic and more

Listeners who tuned in to the episode were grateful that they learned something new about African spirituality from Gogo Skhotheni

Reality TV star Gogo Skhotheni educated South Africans on the details of how the spiritual world works. Gogo Skhotheni was on DJ Sbu's The Hustler's Corner for an interview where she explained some African beliefs.

Gogo Skhotheni dished out all her wisdom on African spirituality well in an interview with DJ Sbu for his 'The Hustlers Corner' podcast. Image: Instagram /@gogo_skhotheni

Gogo Skhotheni addressed many topics, including tokoloshe, thebula, wandering spirits and more. The Hustler's Corner audience was grateful for all the knowledge that they got from listening to Gogo Skhotheni.

Gogo Skhotheni explains mental health and supernatural creatures in African spirituality

According to TimesLIVE Gogo Skhotheni cleared up some misconceptions about common African spiritual concepts. The traditional healer was on The Hustler's Corner with DJ Sbu.

Gogo Skhotheni first clarified the difference between tokoloshe and thebula. She said thebula is when someone goes to a person's grave and wakes the person up to work for them. Tokoloshe on the other hand, is what comes after someone has been murdered. Thebule only requires for someone to die naturally and then they are woken up.

Gogo Skhotheni also explained the idea of wandering spirits. She said after someone dies, their family must go to the place where they took their last breath and fetch the spirit literally.

The reality TV star touched on depression and warned that people must take care of themselves mentally and spiritually because the two are connected. She said:

"When you are connected to your ancestors, mentally you become awake and you become updated all the time.”

Many fans found the episode informative as they learnt details about African spirituality that they did not understand before. Listeners commented their compliments on Gogo Skhotheni.

thatotweety commented:

"I have learnt a lot about spirituality from this episode, Ngiyabonga Sbu and Gogo skhotheni, I wish it was longer...you guys must do it again soon."

Dineo Moloi commented:

"Gogo's Skothane's show on Moja Love does not do justice to the powerful woman that she is. This was so informative. This was so powerful. How delightful it was to get to know Tumi. I maintain that her show on Moja Love misrepresents the woke, intelligent, warm and honest Black woman that she is."

Lesego Lephoi commented:

"I'm a Christian, but the way I love this woman, she's so transparent... I can listen to her the whole day."

nwabisa mehlwana commented:

"I love this, she knows who she is and understands what she does so well that she's comfortable explaining things that other gobelas aren't comfortable speaking about. Sibulele sis."

