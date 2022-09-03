DJ Sbu posted a video on TikTok of a man walking around in public with a huge picture of his face on his head

The man strutted his walk, showcasing a creative artwork haircut with the popular South African musician-turned-entrepreneur

Social media users were impressed by the innovative idea and said that it was a super dope marketing strategy for the celebrity and beverage brand

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

DJ Sbu has been in the entertainment industry for decades and has become quite clever with capturing his fans and growing his brand.

Recently, he posted a video on TikTok of a man walking around a mall with a large portrait of his face and the Mofaya beverage brand name in a cool haircut style.

A man roamed around in a mall with a DJ Sbu-inspired haircut. Image: @djsbulive/TikTok

Source: UGC

The man can confidently walk in the mall, anticipating people to notice and react to his unique haircut.

On the one side of the man's head, a barber carved out the celebs 'Mofaya' beverage name so big and bold that it could be easily read from a distance. The back of the man's head had a picture of DJ Sbu with the glasses and all. One could also notice a few of the iconic Friends Like These presenter's controversial dreadlocks on the man's head.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Social media users said the idea of the haircut had to be a marketing strategy from the legendary DJ Sbu, and if not, he better sort out the man by paying him for getting the hype behind his brands.

Check out some of the reactions from social media users below:

Zisentle Jange reacted:

"Iyhoo."

mbalim980 said:

"win."

Smahowa reacted:

"Eeeh."

mbekobaleni said:

"I give up."

user7392249760345 said:

"Very artistic."

Cynthia reacted:

"Creativity."

ThembaNdlovu37_ said:

"Nice one, I like."

sizwetk asked:

"Which barber was able to do that?"

Thato Moloi commented:

"Honestly speaking I felt like drinking Mofaya. What an influencer."

Mapaseka Pasi Sylvia Mojaki commented:

"The only drink that keeps us united as a kasi nation."

ntwanooo asked:

"How many mofaya energy drinks were given to this barber to do this."

GSoweto said:

"African creativity.... #I'm loving it."

Xangzin commented:

"Dj Sbu is boss bafwethu..... Proudly South African."

Meet the barber who can trim any portrait and design on a client’s head, SA wowed by his artistry skills

In another story previously reported by Briefly News, one local man showed off his artistic barber skills with a Nasty C-inspired haircut, amongst others..

One creative man is skilled when it comes to the art of trimming and cutting hair – so much so that he even creates works of art on his clients’ heads Vein Unity, as he refers to himself, is a

South African Barber from the Eastern Cape who can do a portrait of any person on your head as a hairstyle.

Images of some of the young man’s work have taken Mzansi netizens by storm, as they show his attention to detail in trimming out cartoon characters, waves, different shapes and dimensions, and the faces of famous celebrities on his clients’ heads.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News