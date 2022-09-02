An energetic group of men broke out into a Tsonga dance that has many South Africans spellbound by its charm

The men pace around in between the fancy footwork that they all display, with one of them being a particular fan favourite

Mzansi peeps adored the way the men danced, with many being drawn to the charisma of the gentlemen

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A group of vibrant and energetic men have Mzansi mesmerised by their flashy footwork in a charming video that was posted online.

A group of vibrant and energetic gents charmed South Africans with their dance moves. Images: @nubian6/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@nubian6 shared the video on the Twitter streets, where mostly women across the platform have shown their appreciation for the gent's talent.

The video starts with the guys moving around the uptempo song playing in the background. Each of the dudes takes turns to show off their moves, involving a lot of skilful and vibrant footwork.

Mzansi peeps were enamoured by the dexterity displayed in the video, with many ladies swooning over the men in the clip. Check out the comments below:

@Iam_Kardas posted:

@Vanessa_KN2 said:

"Brothers in a three quarter, I can’t live without him "

@Blackhoney008 commented:

"It's the commitment for me. It's like they've been waiting their whole lives to do this "

@Dee8720 posted:

"Love the tsonga dance by men hle ❤️"

@MagabaSana shared:

@MthimbanaNk said:

"There is nothing that impresses and I respect more than an African being proud of our cultures and heritage."

@ndi_Fulu mentioned:

"Tsonga men, the hill I will die on "

@lile_Reloaded post:

"Didn't expect them to be this good!"

@ke_nkitla commented:

"The dancing says a lot."

Lady shows off fire moves on TikTok, gets 1 million views on as Mzansi falls in love with stunner’s talent

In another story, Briefly News previously reported on a new TikTok dance craze that has struck, and one lively lady is dominating the trend. The stunning woman effortlessly showed off her dance in a video that took the internet by storm.

South Africans fell in love with the video of the talented dancer. Hamba Wena by Deep London and Boohle hit different, accompanied by the lady's epic jive.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News