A brother and sister comedy dream team made a side-splitting video of the sister reacting to the brother eating her food in the early morning

Sibling rivalries are instances that many who have a brother or sister have experienced, and this video captures it well

Mzansi peeps loved the entertaining energy behind the video as well as the effort behind the production

A sibling comic duo has caused many sides to split on the internet with a video showing the sister's reaction to her brother eating her leftovers.

A pair of funny siblings made a video about eating the other leftovers, and Mzansi couldn't get enough of it. Images: mavista_majola/ TikTok

mavista_majola posted the gut-busting clip on TikTok, where a flood of supportive comments from South Africans occurred.

The video begins with a dramatic stand-off in the kitchen, where the tension between the pair can be felt through the screen. The sister then pushes the brother aside and looks for her leftovers.

The lady mimes the song, playing in the background for a more dramatic effect. She finds her prized meal, only for most of it to be eaten by her brother.

Sibling rivalries are common for those with a brother and sister, and this video hilariously sums up one of the experiences. Mzansi peeps came to the comment section with heaps of praise, and some complimented its production value. See the comments below:

Gugu Muchanga989 said:

"This is the type of content I signed up for on this app."

Sungukhosa commented:

"This was a whole PRODUCTION."

Amukelani shared:

"Having siblings is the best thing ever. We fight and back each other and learn from each other ❤️"

Bougainvillea11 mentioned:

"This deserves an Oscar."

Nangamso Puwani shared:

"This is brilliant."

Asanda Luvuyo@rsa posted:

"I Love you yezwaaa ❤️❤️"

Nonceba Ŋcebie Matroos said:

"I'm on the floor ."

Onthatile Peter commented:

"Haha, love this ❤"

caseytokwe mentioned:

"This is a whole new level ."

