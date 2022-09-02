A witty school boy showed off his fancy English skills while on a school trip that made his classmates and Mzansi chuckle

The clip shows the student giving an entertaining speech on the bus, with his fellow classmates cheering on the funny display of the language

South Africans cracked up to the enthusiastic display of his vocabulary, with many sharing memes similar to what the boy said

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A student showed off his fancy English twang to his classmates on a school trip, and Mzansi couldn't deal with how cheerful he was.

A student showed off his fancy English twang on a school trip, and Mzansi was mesmerized by it. Images: @jah_vinny_23/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@jah_vinny_23 shared the post on Twitter, where many netizens took their time to comment on the words he used and shared memes.

The clip begins with the charismatic student standing up inside the bus as his classmates watched in amusement. He starts speaking in his home language but skilfully injects his English twang by saying the catchy phrase:

"It's an excursion."

He continues his speech in his native language once again and then blurts out a very verbose sentence thats a bit difficult to catch. Mzansi peeps admired the young man's energy, with many peeps sharing memes similar to what he said. See the responses below:

@LvKata said:

"Embracing his grace on a regular basis despite of the domestical social circumstances "

@DrJude9 commented:

"Be careful the price may go up. Excursion is R1500 le school trip ke 2 clipper."

@Rathipa_Rampedi posted:

@Lesa_Tshabz mentioned:

"Science student this one."

@RealNkati shared:

"These ones always pass while everyone laughing there fails He's a social being, embracing the masses."

@RealSelebogo_T posted:

@Uadivhaa said:

"It’s giving Cobra from the river"

@Matema_ shared:

"He's going to be a famous rapper one day."

Video of schoolboy dancing to a vibey track on school field leaves the people screaming for our man “Matense”

In another story, Briefly News previously reported on Mzansi, which was being brought together through dance. People are loving to see young white people get their groove on, connecting with their African roots. A recent video of a schoolboy left many clapping.

Gone are the days when only this race could do that and another couldn’t. Now we are all vibing together, which is definitely changing the course of history.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News