A video of a young man dancing on the field of his school has left many with hearts filled with pride and hope

TikTok user @matenase_2.0 shared the clip showing a young man busting some proudly Mzansi moves

The people of SA are loving seeing young white people get in touch with their African roots through dance

Mzansi is being brought together through dance. People are loving seeing young white people get their groove on, connecting with their African roots. A recent video of a schoolboy left many clapping.

Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Gone are the days when only this race could do that and another couldn’t. Now we are all vibing together and it is definitely changing the course of history.

TikTok user @matenase_2.0 shared a clip of a young man busting some smooth moves on the field at school. The young man confidently grooved as a friend recorded him.

The people of Mzansi live for the confidence of the young man and unity through dance

While these dance moves would normally be done by people of colour, seeing a young white man try to find his rhythm is EVERYTHING! People took to the comment section to dub the man “Matense” which some are now using to refer to white people getting their African groove on. It is refreshing to see a nation blend through music and dance.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Kekana Mopostola Eri said:

“He is slowly getting the rhythm right ”

@khloe said:

“I think Matense should become an official description, like you get a Karen and then you get a Matenase.”

@monza2.8 said:

“Apartheid reversed lena bafethu syaba jaivisa ”

@Elizabeth said:

“All this happening ka youth monthwe moving as a country.”

Source: Briefly News