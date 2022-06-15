Only in Mzansi do you see things on the road that you would never in your wildest dream imagine, like a bakkie driving fast on a bare rim

Facebook page SA Long distance Truckers shared the clip, asking its followers to witness this stupidity

Some felt the man was endangering others while others had been in that situation and claimed it was all good

Mzansi must have some of the most enraged, courageous and silly drivers in the world. A video of a Toyota bakkie driving on a bare rim had people shaking their heads.

Facebook page SA Long distance Truckers shares video of a bakkie driving fast on a bare rim and people had some words to say.

Source: Getty Images

While we all know that not everyone sticks to the rule which says you need to have a functioning spare wheel in your car at all times, driving on a bare rim is just mental!

Facebook page SA Long distance Truckers shared a clip showing a Toyota bakkie driving on a bare rim, driving over 100km/h. The driver was clearly fearless, or just dumb.

“Check this guy out.”

The people of Mzansi could not watch without cringing

What a wow! Some were left speechless while others were fuming. People who take risks like this causes major accidents and harm others. This driver needs to be fined!

Take a look at some of the comments:

Karina Damon said:

“Good Gosh, a bakkie driving on 3 wheels at that speed and trying to overtake.”

Shane Mzwandile Booi had jokes:

“We have 'runflat' and this guy just invented 'rungone'.”

Lebogang Sono said:

“Yoooo people are taking chances if you can't afford TOYOTA and it's tyres forget it.”

Masilo Peter Talakgale has been there:

“I drove from Bloem tollgate until Kroonstad in that way and the new tyre fits on that ring and was ok.”

Mzwandile Nondala said:

“This is very very dangerous especially for other innocent road users.”

