An incredible video of three dancing men at a robot has filled the people of Mzansi’s hearts with pride

TikTok user @adaelliott shared the impressive clip showing the men dancing with their beer crates at the robot

The people of Mzansi love their vibe and feel we should all be blessed to live in a country overflowing with talent

There is never a dull moment in Mzansi, even in traffic. Three men decided to entertain people at robots with an impressive beer crate dance. Someone recorded it and the video has been doing its rounds.

TikTok user @adaelliott shared an impressive clip of men dancing at a robot with beer crates. Image: TikTok / @adaelliott

Dance is an unspoken language that has been uniting people since the beginning of time. It runs strong in the veins of the people of Mzansi, and we are blessed with moments such as this.

A TikTok user coupled the impressive dance with the widely loved track Sister Betina. Sharing the clip of the three men and their beer crates, @adaelliott beamed with pride for our beautiful country.

The people of Mzansi applaud the men for their flawless routine

Some feel that these men are the reason some get home safe and have a smile on their faces at the end of a tough day. We are so blessed to have things like this in our country, things you would never see anywhere else in the world.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Rencia Naicker said:

“I'm sorry but things like this makes me proud to be South African .”

@Thabo Ndzaule said:

“Accidents would reduce if they can be everywhere all over Mzansi .”

@SAAJIDA said:

“Well done trying to make an honest living ”

@Matilde Rens said:

“South Africa is the mother of all talent.”

@Geneve Oliphant said:

“Eish we are the special child South Africans rock”

