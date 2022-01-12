A video of a traffic officer from Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape dancing on the job is doing the rounds on social media

In the entertaining clip the man is seen happily dancing on the street while he controls the traffic flow

Many SA online users have praised the cop on his positive spirit and impressive dedication to his job

It is often said 'do what you love and never work a day in your life'. This holds true for a traffic cop from Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape whose video of him dancing on the job has Mzansi moving along with him to the beat.

A video of the unnamed cop is doing the rounds on social media and sees him pulling some impressive moves while he directs the traffic on a busy road.

The video was posted on Facebook’s #ImStaying group and has won over the love of many Mzansi online users.

Here are some of their positive comments praising the officer’s awesome spirit on the post:

Candice Herd-Sagar said:

“Afternoons by the Hennops River past Leriba Lodge in Centurion we are blessed with another energetic individual directing traffic. Such a treasure!”

Jean London wrote:

“I love this traffic cop, reminds me of when we lived in Joburg, we had a lovely traffic cop coming off the freeway, at the beginning of Rivonia Rd, did the most beautiful hand signals, and really got that early morning traffic moving.”

Joy Eunice Randall commented:

“Proves that whatever job one has, be it ever so humble, it can be done with enthusiasm and diligence. What a wonderful soul this man has and what a fantastic example he sets. May he continue to lighten up people’s lives and be blessed in return.”

Thebe Kgosamang said:

“We had one in Potchefstroom, we called him Chacklas. Unfortunately, he went on pension with that energy. Sometimes you even forget to drive looking at him, I liked when he runs and take the pedestrian 's by hand.”

Ann Harty Smith replied:

“I've also seen him he is absolutely fantastic. Give the man an award!”

Swazi Siviwe Ngece Gxididi reacted:

“We always look forward to see him at every intersection even when the traffic lights are out. He is so passionate about his job my kids love him.”

Willem Dafel wrote:

“That's awesome! Congratulations to the one and only traffic officer in Gqeb. I think the ANC should apply more officers as this is the only one. If there are more than they spend most of the time at home.”

Roneé Ferreira said:

“Such an inspiration to us all! We should love and dance more to life and the people around us!”

