A woman from Cape Town decided to take advantage of the floods and went for a little swim in the streets

Facebook page Cape Flats Stories shared the video, expressing how the lady found good in a tough situation

The people of Mzansi love her vibe and thanked the woman for making them laugh during a tough time

The floods in Cape Town are heart-breaking, however, there is a silver lining in any situation if you just look for it. A Capetonian woman put her cozzie on and went for a swim and the people of Mzansi were at a loss for words.

Facebook page Cape Flats Stories shared the video, expressing how the lady found good in a tough situation. Image: Facebook / Cape Flats Stories

Source: Facebook

South Africa has been experiencing some heavy weather which has caused a lot of destruction. The most recent floods in Cape Town had one woman saying “screw it” and she swam in the streets.

Facebook page Cape Flats Stories shared the video showing the woman in her costume, swimming in the streets. At one point in the video, a big bus even passes her, causing some lekker waves. Her vibe is EVERYTHING!

“Swem innie rien.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The people of Mzansi live for the woman’s positive outlook

When you are hit with a situation that you have no control over, the best attitude to have is exactly the vibes this woman was serving. People took to the comment section to have a good laugh in a time that is very heavy.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Zainap Esack Isaacs said:

“When life give you floods... Swim... Te leka... But sadly the aftermath affects our people heavily... ”

Pa Ba Llo said:

“The South African Spirit is beautiful”

Keya Clarke said:

“Die bus gee haar nogal waves ”

Marshall Muller said:

“Never a dull moment with us Cape Town people... We just make it lekker mahn...❤️”

Craig Adams said:

“Lekke swem...she appreciates life and everything, every blessings coming from above ”

KZN floods: Premier Sihle Zikalala says more than R17 billion is need to recover from April and may floods

In other flood-related news, Briefly News reported that the KwaZulu-Natal government has submitted an application to the National Disaster Management Centre for at least R17.8 billion in flood relief funds.

The application comes after parts of the province were ravaged by torrential rains that resulted in floods that destroyed public infrastructure and homes and caused the loss of many lives.

Speaking to the media over the weekend, KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala stated that rebuilding the damage caused by the April and May floods cost close to R25 billion, reports SABC News.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News