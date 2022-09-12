An eager young man attempted to cook pap but hilariously failed at the task, resulting in his friend and Mzansi cackling

Cooking food for the first time on your own will more often than not end in disaster, which is what many South Africans thought

Mzansi peeps also shared their own stories of their lives back in university and made jokes about the poor gent's dish

A hungry dude tried his best to cook pap but failed spectacularly, making his friend and the rest of Mzansi chuckle hysterically.

A dude's attempt at making a dish left his friend laughing and Mzansi reminiscing about being young and on your own. Images: @jah_vinny_23/ Twitter

@jah_vinny_23 shared the video online with a fitting caption that reads "food poison" in a Twitter post.

The clip in question is brief yet funny. It starts with the "professional chef's" friend asking what he is cooking, only to zoom in on a terribly cooked pot of pap.

The shocking attempt didn't end over there. The amateur cook had taken some of the pap, a can of pilchards (Tito Mboweni's favourite) and haphazardly mixed them together on a plate.

The video perfectly summarized what it's like to be alone for the first time. Many young adults aren't familiar with the ins and outs of a kitchen, and it requires trial and error to get to grips with it.

South Africans laughed at the dish the young man tried to cook while sharing their own stories of cooking for the first time. See the responses below:

@Matema_ posted:

@sibusisond_ said:

"You don’t want to eat my food "

@EdibleBloke commented:

"The way my dad hates a dirty stove, they'd fight every day "

@_sesona_ shared:

@TwinBror mentioned:

"I swear he’s better than me"

@TheNkelie said:

"Even the ambassador of tin fish does better "

@mokapiisaac posted:

@17Flash shared:

" Yah neh this guy should go to a chef school he won’t recover from this."

@Karabo_Rasseala posted:

