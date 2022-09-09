A stunner has taken to TikTok to say that she is tired of people asking her if she’s expecting

The babe explained that she is not afraid to show her natural beauty and will not squeeze her tummy in to please online peeps

Her video had many netizens howling, with some social media users noting that they understood her pain

A pretty woman has taken to the socials to dismiss pregnancy rumours, noting that she is not afraid to flaunt her natural beauty without squeezing her belly in.

Witney8 is tired of people commenting that she looks pregnant. Image: Witney8/TikTok.

Source: UGC

Witney8’s video trended on TikTok, receiving close to 65 000 ‘likes’ and more than 500 comments from netizens.

The confident babe is so tired of being body-shamed, she is beautiful, knows her worth and doesn’t need anyone to approve of her body. You go, girl!

Witney8’s video garnered a ton of support from social media users, with many peeps saying that they related to her irritation.

Others were quick to compliment the radiant woman and gushed about how lovely she is.

Let’s take a peek at the hun’s TikTok clip and peruse some of the top reactions:

DJ Wami said:

“Eh, boy. Allow it. I’ve been pregnant for a year, apparently.”

Barke Zein had a good giggle:

“I left when she said tumbu.”

Deee2018 has also been shamed because of her natural bod:

“Thank you, Whitney. There’s a lot of body shaming, I ended up buying flat stomach tea.”

Thandeka Pamela added:

“I’m always pregnant, but I don’t deliver.”

Noloyiso Luguxa had a weird experience at work:

“My co-worker even touched my tummy and said, ‘oh, you're expecting, what a cute belly’. Ahhhh.”

Beautiful woman with alopecia goes viral after posting vid embracing hair struggles, rocking stylish buzz cut

In a related story, Briefly News also wrote about a brave lady with alopecia who posted a video on TikTok, that has since gone viral, showing how she’s embraced her hair struggles.

In the clip, @Witney8 noted that she has mild alopecia, which led to some online peeps making nasty comments about her hairline because of her condition. The good sis then cut her pink braids, shaved off her hair and showed how amazing she looks and feels, rocking a stunning buzz cut.

Source: Briefly News