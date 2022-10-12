Famed internet altruist BI Phakathi blessed a boy and his family with a generous donation, drawing applauds from peeps online

The anonymous man has been quite thorough when it comes to giving back to those in need, racking up millions of views in the process

Peeps were really impressed by the unseen giver's consistency and encouraged him to keep up the good work

Famous anonymous altruist BI Phakathi blessed a boy and his family with a generous cash donation, bringing applause from South Africans who applauded and motivated his continued work.

BI Phakathi gave a young boy and his family a great donation that Mzansi appreciated. Images: biphakathi1/ TikTok

Source: UGC

The video starts with biphakathi1 focusing on the family and then calling the young boy to talk to him. The TikTok clip has since racked up over a million views, with tons of South Africans adding to the positivity with their encouraging words.

The good-natured individual's deeds that folks worldwide love are peppered all over his social media accounts. A look at his Facebook page will show you that he has over 7.5 million followers, while his TikTok page has 1.4 million, with over 15 million likes in total.

BI hands the boy some cash, counts with him, and then sends him off to his family. Peeps adored the caring act. See the comments below:

mpho said:

"What hurts me his going to school with a dirty t-shirt "

Zhané Nicole Steytler commented:

"God bless your beautiful soul "

user2097888812245 asked:

What does this rich guy do for a living? you truly touch people's life God continue to bless you, Man.

~Jona mentioned:

"You're such a good person, God will bless you always ❤"

user4498027612436 shared:

"Every time I see your videos, I get so emotional cause where in the world do you find this caring and kindness."

just.keagzz posted:

"My man, I love seeing your content. Changing lives daily. Proving there is still faith in humanity."

@Fiona23 said:

"God send, you helped without any discrimination. The value you gave them it's more blessings for you. Stay Blessed my Alpha."

Young Boo mentioned:

"My role model "

BI Phakathi gives an selling beads generous gift, almost gets a heart attack in deeply moving video

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that anonymous yet famous philanthropist BI Phakathi gave a man selling beads a generous gift which almost gave the sweet salesman a heart attack.

biphakathi1 shared the moving video on TikTok, where peeps worldwide commented on how lovely the act was and that the man's reaction to the large sum of cash really touched them.

Source: Briefly News