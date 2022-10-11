Famous philanthropist BI Phakathi gave a man selling beads a generous gift, the salesman a heart attack

The anonymous giver's content is always received quite well by South Africans, who find his work inspirational

The generous donation was received thoroughly well by Mzansi peeps, who implored the unknown good samaritan to continue his deeds

Anonymous yet famous philanthropist BI Phakathi gave a man selling beads a generous gift which almost gave the sweet salesman a heart attack.

BI Phakathi gave a man selling beads a wonderful gift South Africans adored. Images: biphakathi1/ TikTok

Source: UGC

biphakathi1 shared the moving video on TikTok, where peeps worldwide commented on how lovely the act was and that the man's reaction to the large sum of cash really touched them.

Looking at BI's social media presence will fill one with a great sense of humility. His generosity seems to know no bounds, helping the far less fortunate with money and showing them a sense of care and compassion that's not shown by people in general.

The philanthropist tested the man by asking him about the price. Once seeing that he was genuine, BI surprised him with even more money than expected. The heartfelt video was loved by peeps worldwide. See the responses below:

Rest said:

"That’s pure emotion I will always cherish this video "

joyjackie860 posted:

"May the lord keep on blessing you, my brother."

shiv commented:

"I respect this man cuz he is old and works for his money, but sum people are young and fit and still beg on a corner of the street, I knw life is hard."

sarahkille mentioned:

"This man is going straight to heaven, seeing things like this warms my heart ❤️"

user536275095257 shared:

"I was like, it's too early to get a heart attack... The man is about to give u more"

Shego said:

"This video made my day ❤️"

jayde posted:

"When I become financially stable, I wish to help people like this."

luka commented:

"This is the only reason why I would love to be rich so that I can do this."

Source: Briefly News